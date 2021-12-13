CFB Kingston reports COVID-19 outbreaks in two units

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston’s Canadian Forces Base has confirmed that there are two units currently facing COVID-19 outbreaks.

In a statement Sunday, the base confirmed that it is experiencing a “higher than normal” number of cases.

While the Department of National Defence and Canadian Air force does not provide COVID-19 numbers at the local level, there are currently 13 active cases within the total armed forces population.

Kingston has seen a sudden spike in cases over the past week, with active cases sitting at 618 as of Friday.

