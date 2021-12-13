Menu

Canada

CFB Kingston reports COVID-19 outbreaks in two units

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 1:20 pm
The union that represents cleaning staff at CFB Kingston is concerned, after learning the jobs will be contracted out to the private sector. Nearly 100 jobs at the base will be phased out through attrition.
The union that represents cleaning staff at CFB Kingston is concerned, after learning the jobs will be contracted out to the private sector. Nearly 100 jobs at the base will be phased out through attrition. CKWS

Kingston’s Canadian Forces Base has confirmed that there are two units currently facing COVID-19 outbreaks.

In a statement Sunday, the base confirmed that it is experiencing a “higher than normal” number of cases.

Read more: COVID-19: 131 new cases added in Kingston, 618 active

While the Department of National Defence and Canadian Air force does not provide COVID-19 numbers at the local level, there are currently 13 active cases within the total armed forces population.

Kingston has seen a sudden spike in cases over the past week, with active cases sitting at 618 as of Friday.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Concerns rise over Omicron’s impact on healthcare system' COVID-19: Concerns rise over Omicron’s impact on healthcare system
COVID-19: Concerns rise over Omicron’s impact on healthcare system
