Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a pair of teens who went missing in Waterloo on Sunday night.

Police say Shakila Ramjohn and Owen Sonphrom, both 14, from Waterloo, were last seen in Uptown Waterloo at around 9:30 p.m.

They say there is concern for their well-being.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MISSING PERSONS: Shakila Ramjohn and Owen Sonphrom, both 14, from Waterloo. The pair were last seen on December 12, 2021, around 9:30 p.m., in uptown Waterloo. There is concern for their well-being. Call police or @WaterlooCrime with any information. pic.twitter.com/UMgqSv2SPF — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) December 13, 2021

Advertisement