Penticton seeks public’s help in finding alleged vandal

The City of Penticton is seeking the public’s help to identify the male who allegedly vandalized the front entrance of city hall.

One of the two front doors to city hall was smashed on Friday night. The city released a photo of the damage on Saturday morning.

According to the city, Penticton RCMP arrived on the scene following a mischief report at 7:35 p.m.

“Once they arrived, they found the front glass doors broken and determined no entry was made to the facility,” the city said.

Witnesses reported a male running away towards Okanagan Lake. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with white fur around the hood, and blue jeans.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the city at 250-492-4300 or Crimestoppers.

