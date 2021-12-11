Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Waterloo Region investigating likely Omicron outbreaks linked to hockey tournaments

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2021 12:01 pm
COVID-19: Waterloo Region investigating likely Omicron outbreaks linked to hockey tournaments - image View image in full screen
The Canadian Press

An Ontario health unit is warning of likely case clusters of the Omicron COVID-19 variant associated with two hockey tournaments held elsewhere in the province.

Public health for the Region of Waterloo says 11 COVID-19 cases are linked to a hockey tournament that was held in London, Ont., and 20 cases are associated with another in the Markham, Ont., area.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,607 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

A news release from the health unit says Waterloo Region teams attended both tournaments, but it did not specify when the events were held.

Public health says results from whole genomic sequencing are still pending, but there is a high likelihood that both are Omicron clusters because some cases have screened positive for a marker related to the variant.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Guelph reports first Omicron COVID-19 variant case

The hockey players and their close contacts are being told to isolate and get tested for the virus.

All residents are being advised to reduce non-essential social contacts as local health officials expect the variant will spread quickly in the region.

Click to play video: 'Rising Ontario Omicron cases prompts major changes to vaccine certificates and boosters' Rising Ontario Omicron cases prompts major changes to vaccine certificates and boosters
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagOntario COVID tagcovid ontario tagcovid cases tagCOVID waterloo region tagCOVID Omicront tagCOVID Omircront cases tagHockey Tournaments tagOmicront variant tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers