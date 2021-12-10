Tsawwassen residents asked to check their properties amid search for missing woman

Delta police are asking Tsawwassen residents to check their backyards and property for a woman who has been missing since Wednesday.
Davina McKaig, 49, is believed to have left her home in central Tsawwassen east of 56th Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.
“Her disappearance is very much out of character, and her family and police are really concerned for her well-being,” Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said in a media release.
Search and rescue crews were deployed and searched “well into the night” on Thursday, while police have used drones in an attempt to locate McKaig.
Police are urging central Tsawwassen residents to check any security cameras for sightings, and anyone driving in the area around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday is being asked to review dashcam video if they have it.
McKaig is described as Caucasian and five-foot-nine with an athletic build, straight brown hair and green eyes.
Police believe she was wearing black yoga pants and carrying a blue and gray backpack with a UBC baseball logo on it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411.
