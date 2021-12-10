COVID-19: HKPR health unit reports 13 new cases, outbreak at Lindsay public school

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 and a new school outbreak over the past 48 hours, according to data released Friday afternoon.

Eight of the new cases were reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes along with five in Northumberland County.

The number of active cases increased to 43 from 40 reported on Wednesday (no updates are issued on Thursdays). There are 27 active cases in the Kawarthas (unchanged), 14 in Northumberland County (three more) and two in Haliburton County (unchanged).

The health unit reports four active outbreaks within its jurisdiction:

Parkview Public School in Lindsay: Declared on Thursday, there are at least two student cases with one classroom closed, according to the Trillium Lakelands District School Board on Friday afternoon.

J. Douglas Hodgson Elementary School in Haliburton: Declared Dec. 4 with two confirmed student cases and one classroom closed on Friday afternoon, according to TLSDB

My Toy Spot child care/daycare in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 1 with two cases. Facility voluntarily closed.

Campbellford Memorial Hospital: Declared on Nov. 24 with nine cases as of Wednesday. Seven of the cases are patients and two are individuals who visited the hospital, said medical officer of health Dr. Natalie Bocking.

The health unit reported Friday that the outbreak with school bus No. 32 in Haliburton County is resolved. There were three cases linked to that outbreak, which was initially declared on Nov. 26.

Since the pandemic was declared the health unit has dealt with 80 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 13 at workplaces, 12 at community settings, 11 at congregate settings, 11 at schools, two at a hospital and one at a child-care facility.

Other data

Other data from the health unit on Thursday:

Resolved cases: 2,523 — 14 more since Wednesday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 96 per cent of the 2,629 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,523 — 14 more since Wednesday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 96 per cent of the 2,629 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic’s beginning. High-risk contacts: 337 — up from 335 reported on Wednesday. The health unit notes 15 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data.

337 — up from 335 reported on Wednesday. The health unit notes 15 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data. Hospitalized cases to date: 101 — unchanged since Wednesday’s update. There are currently three hospitalized cases (down by one) with one in an intensive care unit (unchanged since Monday). Since the pandemic began, there have been 55 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 42 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County (all unchanged).

101 — unchanged since Wednesday’s update. There are currently three hospitalized cases (down by one) with one in an intensive care unit (unchanged since Monday). Since the pandemic began, there have been 55 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 42 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County (all unchanged). Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. COVID-19 tests: 246,222 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began — an additional 612 tests since Wednesday’s update.

School cases

School boards reported the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

The Trillium Lakelands District School Board reported five active students cases as of 3:05 p.m. Friday:

Two cases each at Parkview Public School in Lindsay (one new case since Wednesday, outbreak declared Thursday) and J. D. Hodgson Elementary School in Haliburton (outbreak declared, one classroom closed; unchanged since Monday).

One case: at Leslie Frost Public School in Lindsay (new case, one classroom closed).

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board reported three active cases as of 1:45 p.m. Friday (school board does not indicate if cases are students or staff):

Two cases at St. Dominic Catholic Elementary School in Lindsay (unchanged since Dec. 3, school remains open).

One case at St. Anthony Catholic Elementary School in Port Hope (reported Tuesday by the school; individual is at home isolating, according to principal Karen McCormack).

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board as of 10:25 a.m. Friday reported no active cases.

Vaccination

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Mondays. The latest data can be found in this Global News Peterborough article.

HKPR’s vaccination clinics will also include appointments for children ages five to 11. Appointments can be made via the provincial booking system.

Ontario’s GO-Vaxx bus will be in Brighton this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at King Edward Park (75 Elizabeth St.). A warming area will be available inside the adjacent King Edward Park Arena where people can wait pre- and post-vaccination.

