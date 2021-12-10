Menu

Crime

Quebec City police say deaths of 2 men found in burned rooming house were homicides

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2021 12:20 pm
Police are investigating the deaths of two men, whose bodies were found after a rooming house fire, as a homicide and arson. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. View image in full screen
Police are investigating the deaths of two men, whose bodies were found after a rooming house fire, as a homicide and arson. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Courtesy TVA

Quebec City police say two men found dead in a rooming house fire earlier this week were homicide victims.

Police identified the two men today as Stéphane Deschênes and Mario Anctil, both 51, and say they are investigating their deaths as a double homicide and arson.

Read more: 2 men found dead in aftermath of fire at rooming house in Quebec City

The fire started at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in a rooming house in the city’s Charlesbourg district and was quickly put out by firefighters.

Trending Stories

Police were called after the bodies were found inside, with authorities saying both bodies bore marks of violence.

Read more: 3 dead after fire at Beauceville lumber facility

Story continues below advertisement

A perimeter set up Wednesday remains in place as the investigation is ongoing.

The same rooming house was the site of another death earlier this year, but police say that case was not found to be criminal.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
