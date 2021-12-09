Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Crossbow arrow narrowly misses 2 people in Brampton, suspects charged: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 8:56 pm
Police said a search warrant was executed and the crossbow was recovered. View image in full screen
Police said a search warrant was executed and the crossbow was recovered. Handout / Peel Regional Police

Peel Regional Police say two men have been charged after a crossbow was fired at two people inside of a vehicle in Brampton last week.

Police said in a news release that the incident happened on Dec. 3 when two victims were driving in the area of Airport Road and Triple Crown Drive.

A vehicle allegedly pulled up beside them and the occupants fired a crossbow at the victims, police said.

The statement said the arrow “narrowly” missed them and was lodged within the vehicle.

Read more: 22-year-old Toronto man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder at Kennedy station in 2018

The suspects then fled the scene.

Trending Stories

Police said they’ve since identified the two people responsible and executed a search warrant at their home.

Story continues below advertisement

There, the crossbow and “other evidence” was found, police said.

Sahil Gill and Devinder Gill, both 20 years old and Brampton residents, have been charged with attempted murder.

Sahil has also been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Surveillance video shows fatal fight at Kennedy Station in Toronto' Surveillance video shows fatal fight at Kennedy Station in Toronto
Surveillance video shows fatal fight at Kennedy Station in Toronto
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagBrampton tagAttempted Murder tagPeel Region tagBrampton Crime tagPeel Region crime tagAirport Road and Triple Crown Drive tagCrossbow fired Brampton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers