Crossbow arrow narrowly misses 2 people in Brampton, suspects charged: police

Peel Regional Police say two men have been charged after a crossbow was fired at two people inside of a vehicle in Brampton last week.

Police said in a news release that the incident happened on Dec. 3 when two victims were driving in the area of Airport Road and Triple Crown Drive.

A vehicle allegedly pulled up beside them and the occupants fired a crossbow at the victims, police said.

The statement said the arrow “narrowly” missed them and was lodged within the vehicle.

The suspects then fled the scene.

Police said they’ve since identified the two people responsible and executed a search warrant at their home.

There, the crossbow and “other evidence” was found, police said.

Sahil Gill and Devinder Gill, both 20 years old and Brampton residents, have been charged with attempted murder.

Sahil has also been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

