École Beaubassin in Halifax temporarily closing to curb COVID-19 spread among staff, students

A Halifax school will close for a week to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia’s Department of Education/Early Childhood Development announced Thursday evening that École Beaubassin on Larry Uteck Boulevard will be closed to students from Friday until next Thursday.

The school, which falls under Conseil scolaire acadien provincial, has received exposure notifications on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

There were already enhanced public health measures in place for the school, which included restricting non-essential visitors, only allowing extra-curricular activities for those who are fully vaccinated and minimizing movement within the building.

The school and public health will share more information next week about reopening plans. The principal will be contacting families about at-home learning.

Public health will also be offering COVID-19 testing to all students and staff at École Beaubassin, which has students in grades primary through eight.

Details will be directly provided to families and staff in the coming days.

