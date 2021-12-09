SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

École Beaubassin in Halifax temporarily closing to curb COVID-19 spread among staff, students

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 7:48 pm
École Beaubassin will be closed to students until next Thursday. Public health will be offering COVID-19 testing to students and staff. View image in full screen
École Beaubassin will be closed to students until next Thursday. Public health will be offering COVID-19 testing to students and staff. File/The Canadian Press

A Halifax school will close for a week to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia’s Department of Education/Early Childhood Development announced Thursday evening that École Beaubassin on Larry Uteck Boulevard will be closed to students from Friday until next Thursday.

Read more: Nova Scotia COVID-19 vaccination program takes ‘huge step forward’ as 2021 draws to a close

The school, which falls under Conseil scolaire acadien provincial, has received exposure notifications on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

There were already enhanced public health measures in place for the school, which included restricting non-essential visitors, only allowing extra-curricular activities for those who are fully vaccinated and minimizing movement within the building.

The school and public health will share more information next week about reopening plans. The principal will be contacting families about at-home learning.

Public health will also be offering COVID-19 testing to all students and staff at École Beaubassin, which has students in grades primary through eight.

Details will be directly provided to families and staff in the coming days.

Click to play video: 'Some parents pulling kids from class due to COVID-19' Some parents pulling kids from class due to COVID-19
Some parents pulling kids from class due to COVID-19 – Nov 23, 2021
