Teen run over, killed in Norway House accident: RCMP

A teenager is dead after he was run over by a vehicle in Norway House Wednesday night, say police.

Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on Provincial Road 373, near Folster Drive, around 8:15 p.m.

A 64-year-old man from Norway House was driving south on PR 373 when he hit a 17-year-old male who had been laying on the roadway, police said.

Dec 8, at 8:15 pm, Norway House #rcmpmb responded to a collision in the community. A 64yo male was driving south on PR 373 when he collided with a pedestrian who was laying on the roadway. The 17yo male pedestrian was pronounced deceased at scene. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 9, 2021

The teen died at the scene.

Police say alcohol and speed do not appear to have been factors in the incident.

Norway House RCMP continue to investigate with help from the RCMP’s criminal collision investigation team and a forensic collision reconstructionist.