Crime

Teen run over, killed in Norway House accident: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 4:14 pm
A 17-year-old male is dead following a crash in Norway House Wednesday night. View image in full screen
A 17-year-old male is dead following a crash in Norway House Wednesday night. File / Global News

A teenager is dead after he was run over by a vehicle in Norway House Wednesday night, say police.

Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on Provincial Road 373, near Folster Drive, around 8:15 p.m.

Read more: Charges laid in death of Norway House woman

A 64-year-old man from Norway House was driving south on PR 373 when he hit a 17-year-old male who had been laying on the roadway, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The teen died at the scene.

Trending Stories

Read more: 12-year-old boy stabbed while sleeping in bed: Norway House RCMP

Police say alcohol and speed do not appear to have been factors in the incident.

Norway House RCMP continue to investigate with help from the RCMP’s criminal collision investigation team and a forensic collision reconstructionist.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
