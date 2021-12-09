SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Marmora Public School closed till new year due to COVID-19 outbreak

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 8:15 am
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has closed Marmora Public School until Jan. 3, 2022, due to a worsening COVID-19 outbreak at the school. View image in full screen
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has closed Marmora Public School until Jan. 3, 2022, due to a worsening COVID-19 outbreak at the school. Marmora Public School Facebook

Marmora Public School in Hastings Prince Edward has been closed as the local health unit investigates a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a letter to families sent out Wednesday, the junior kindergarten to Grade 8 school in the village 60 kilometres east of Peterborough will remain closed until Jan. 3, 2022. The school serves approximately 260 students in the region.

Read more: Four Kingston-area schools see positive cases of COVID-19, all remain open

As of Thursday morning, all classes have moved to remote learning.

An outbreak at the school was initially declared on Dec. 6, but since then additional positive cases have been identified at the school with no known link. According to the Hastings Prince Edward COVID-19 dashboard, there are seven cases associated with the school.

Teachers will be reaching out to parents Thursday with more information about the transition.

