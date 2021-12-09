Marmora Public School closed till new year due to COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Marmora Public School in Hastings Prince Edward has been closed as the local health unit investigates a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a letter to families sent out Wednesday, the junior kindergarten to Grade 8 school in the village 60 kilometres east of Peterborough will remain closed until Jan. 3, 2022. The school serves approximately 260 students in the region.

As of Thursday morning, all classes have moved to remote learning.

An outbreak at the school was initially declared on Dec. 6, but since then additional positive cases have been identified at the school with no known link. According to the Hastings Prince Edward COVID-19 dashboard, there are seven cases associated with the school.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION! MPS is closing temporarily. Staff will be reaching out to families. https://t.co/OeWjuETaLc — MarmoraPublicSchool (@MarmoraPublic) December 8, 2021

Teachers will be reaching out to parents Thursday with more information about the transition.