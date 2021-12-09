London, Ont. police seek missing man, 49

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., are looking for a man reported missing on Dec. 8.

According to police, Jason Sims, 49, of London, was last seen in the area of Hickorystick Key and Hornbeam Gate, northeast of Fanshawe Park Road and Wonderland Road, at roughly 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say they and family are concerned for his welfare.

Sims is described by police as roughly five feet eight inches tall and heavy set with medium-length black hair and he was last seen in a hooded navy jacket with black pants and black boots. Police say he had a black french bulldog with him.