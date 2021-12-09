Menu

Canada

London, Ont. police seek missing man, 49

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 9, 2021 8:01 am
jason sims View image in full screen
Missing man Jason Sims. via the London Police Service

Police in London, Ont., are looking for a man reported missing on Dec. 8.

According to police, Jason Sims, 49, of London, was last seen in the area of Hickorystick Key and Hornbeam Gate, northeast of Fanshawe Park Road and Wonderland Road, at roughly 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say they and family are concerned for his welfare.

Sims is described by police as roughly five feet eight inches tall and heavy set with medium-length black hair and he was last seen in a hooded navy jacket with black pants and black boots. Police say he had a black french bulldog with him.

