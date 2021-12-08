Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa man faces 26 hate-motivated charges for antisemitic posters: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 1:12 pm
A 29-year-old Ottawa man has been arrested in connection to a string of anti-Semitic posters hung in the city's west-end over the last two months, police say. View image in full screen
A 29-year-old Ottawa man has been arrested in connection to a string of anti-Semitic posters hung in the city's west-end over the last two months, police say. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police have made an arrest in an investigation into antisemitic posters found in west-end neighbourhoods.

Wednesday, police announced that 29-year-old Paul Koppe of Ottawa faces 26 counts of hate-motivated mischief.

Early last month, Ottawa police notified the public that posters with “anti-Semitic and hateful content” were discovered near a skate park off Centrepointe Drive.

Read more: Police investigating anti-Semitic posters in Ottawa’s west end as hate crime

Eight similar incidents were also reported across the city’s west end and in Barrhaven, police said on Nov. 8.

Trending Stories

Following a two-month investigation into the posters, Ottawa police’s hate and bias crime unit along with its west criminal investigation and forensic identification units arrested Koppe.

Story continues below advertisement

He is scheduled to appear in court in February 2022.

Click to play video: 'Jussie Smollett trial: Actor takes stand, says ‘there was no hoax’' Jussie Smollett trial: Actor takes stand, says ‘there was no hoax’
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa Police taganti-Semitic tagHate-Motivated Crime tagOttawa Hate Crime taganti-semitic posters tagHate Crime Ottawa tagOttawa Police Hate Crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers