Ottawa man faces 26 hate-motivated charges for antisemitic posters: police

Ottawa police have made an arrest in an investigation into antisemitic posters found in west-end neighbourhoods.

Wednesday, police announced that 29-year-old Paul Koppe of Ottawa faces 26 counts of hate-motivated mischief.

Early last month, Ottawa police notified the public that posters with “anti-Semitic and hateful content” were discovered near a skate park off Centrepointe Drive.

Eight similar incidents were also reported across the city’s west end and in Barrhaven, police said on Nov. 8.

Following a two-month investigation into the posters, Ottawa police’s hate and bias crime unit along with its west criminal investigation and forensic identification units arrested Koppe.

He is scheduled to appear in court in February 2022.