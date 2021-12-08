Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vernon thief takes off with minivan warming up in driveway

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 4:30 pm
RCMP are investigating a vehicle theft. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a vehicle theft. File / Global News

Leaving cars idling while unattended, even on the coldest days, may not be the best idea, a Vernon resident has learned the hard way.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said an idling and unlocked minivan was stolen Tuesday from the driveway of a home on 21st Street in Vernon shortly after 9 a.m.

Read more: B.C. IIO investigating single-vehicle collision on Highway 97A, near Armstrong

“Auto crime is predominately a crime of opportunity,” Const. Chris Terleski, with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, said in a media release.

Trending Stories

“With temperatures dropping recently, many people are warming up their cars before heading out on the road. If a vehicle is left running and unattended, it only takes seconds for a potential thief to jump in and drive away. If you are going to warm your vehicle, stay inside it or use a remote starter. Do not leave a running vehicle with the keys in it unattended, even for a few seconds.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Mounties release image of man suspected in Vernon, B.C. break and enter

The stolen vehicle is a grey, 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan, with BC licence plate 647TSR. It has not been recovered to date.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vernon tagWinter tagWinter weather tagcar theft tagProperty Crime tagvernon north okanagan rcmp tagDodge Caravan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers