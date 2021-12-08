Vernon thief takes off with minivan warming up in driveway

Send this page to someone via email

Leaving cars idling while unattended, even on the coldest days, may not be the best idea, a Vernon resident has learned the hard way.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said an idling and unlocked minivan was stolen Tuesday from the driveway of a home on 21st Street in Vernon shortly after 9 a.m.

“Auto crime is predominately a crime of opportunity,” Const. Chris Terleski, with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, said in a media release.

“With temperatures dropping recently, many people are warming up their cars before heading out on the road. If a vehicle is left running and unattended, it only takes seconds for a potential thief to jump in and drive away. If you are going to warm your vehicle, stay inside it or use a remote starter. Do not leave a running vehicle with the keys in it unattended, even for a few seconds.”

The stolen vehicle is a grey, 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan, with BC licence plate 647TSR. It has not been recovered to date.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online.