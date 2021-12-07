Menu

Traffic

1 dead, one injured in ATV crash in Lake Country: Kelowna RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 4:05 pm
File: An RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File: An RCMP cruiser. File / Global News

Police say a 27-year-old man died from an ATV collision near Oyama Lake Forest Service Road in Lake Country, B.C., while a 32-year-old woman is recovering in hospital.

In a release on Tuesday, Kelowna RCMP said a report was received at around 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 of two missing people who were ATVing in the Oyama Lake area in Lake Country.

Lake Country officers went to the area and located the overturned ATV on Oyama Lake Forest Service Road, RCMP said.

“The 27-year-old male driver from Kelowna was pronounced deceased at the scene,” RCMP said. “The 32-year-old female passenger was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services for treatment of her injuries.”

Due to the privacy of the deceased, as per the Coroners Act, no further information will be released by the RCMP or the BC Coroners Service. The investigation into the cause of the collision remains ongoing.

