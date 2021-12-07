Sûreté du Québec makes arrest in death of 80-year-old woman east of Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec provincial police say a suspect will appear in court Tuesday in the killing of an 80-year-old woman last week in a town east of Montreal.

Jeannine Perron-Ruel was found outside her home last Thursday morning in Coaticook, Que., about 165 kilometres east of Montreal.

Police have not released the name of the suspect, a 38-year-old man from Coaticook who was arrested late Monday.

He is expected to be formally charged later Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que.

Read more: March held in Montreal calling for an end to violence against women

A police spokeswoman said the victim and suspect knew each other but declined to elaborate further.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Perron-Ruel was found badly injured and was taken to hospital, where her death was pronounced.