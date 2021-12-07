Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sûreté du Québec makes arrest in death of 80-year-old woman east of Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2021 11:38 am
He is expected to be formally charged later Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. View image in full screen
He is expected to be formally charged later Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police say a suspect will appear in court Tuesday in the killing of an 80-year-old woman last week in a town east of Montreal.

Jeannine Perron-Ruel was found outside her home last Thursday morning in Coaticook, Que., about 165 kilometres east of Montreal.

Read more: Understanding root cause of gender-based violence starts with men, minister says

Police have not released the name of the suspect, a 38-year-old man from Coaticook who was arrested late Monday.

Trending Stories

He is expected to be formally charged later Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que.

Read more: March held in Montreal calling for an end to violence against women

A police spokeswoman said the victim and suspect knew each other but declined to elaborate further.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Perron-Ruel was found badly injured and was taken to hospital, where her death was pronounced.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sureté du Québec tagSQ tagViolence Against Women tagQuebec provincial police tagFemicide tagCoaticook homicide tagCoaticook shooting tagJeannine Perron-Ruel tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers