Sports

OHL: 2 more Sudbury Wolves games postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2021 5:01 pm

SUDBURY — The Sudbury Wolves’ COVID-19 outbreak has forced the cancellation of two more games.

The Ontario Hockey League announced Monday that Friday and Sunday’s games against the visiting Soo Greyhounds have been postponed as part of the continued suspension of team activities due to 12 individuals testing positive for the virus.

Read more: Ontario reports 887 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

The Wolves already had three games postponed last week: Wednesday at Sault Ste. Marie, Friday versus Barrie and Saturday at Barrie.

Trending Stories

The OHL returned to play this season after the 2020-21 season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League was the only one of the three top major junior leagues to attempt a full campaign in 2020-21, but the season was interrupted by COVID-19 outbreaks on numerous occasions.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
