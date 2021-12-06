Elderly Vernon woman seriously injured after being hit by pickup

Send this page to someone via email

A 74-year-old woman is coping with life-threatening injuries following a Saturday afternoon crash.

At approximately 4:20 p.m., Dec. 4, RCMP officers were called to the 3330-block of 30th Avenue in Vernon where they found emergency medical personnel providing treatment to a pedestrian.

“While the investigation is in its infancy, preliminary findings suggest the pickup truck struck sideswiped two parked vehicles on 30th Avenue, one of which the victim was standing near when she was struck,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

0:36 Police seek suspects in hit and run attack on Vernon cyclist Police seek suspects in hit and run attack on Vernon cyclist – Jul 13, 2020

“The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators.”

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was transported from the scene by B.C. Ambulance Service personnel with what police believed were life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not already spoken to police is asked to please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250- 545-7171 and quote file 2021-22889.

2:26 Vernon RCMP detachment commander defends response time Vernon RCMP detachment commander defends response time – Aug 27, 2019