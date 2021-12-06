Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Northumberland OPP looking for missing Campbellford man last seen on Dec. 2

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 3:36 pm
Northumberland OPP are looking for Steven Miller, last seen Dec. 2 in Campbellford. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP are looking for Steven Miller, last seen Dec. 2 in Campbellford. Northumberland OPP

Northumberland OPP are seeking the public’s assistance following reports of a missing resident from Campbellford.

Steven Allen Miller, 49, was last seen in the village on Dec. 2. Campbellford, in the Municipality of Trent Hills, is located about 50 km southeast of Peterborough.

Read more: UPDATE: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP locate missing 28-year-old woman

OPP issued an alert on Saturday about Miller who is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall with short grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing plaid PJ pants and black shoes.

Trending Stories

Police say he uses crutches to walk. It is also possible he is using an orange mountain bike as transportation or to assist with walking.

Anyone having had contact with Miller, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP Const. Robert Simpson said Miller was still reported as missing as of 3:20 p.m. Monday in an email to Global News.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOPP tagmissing person tagMissing tagMissing Man tagNorthumberland OPP tagCampbellford tagSteven Miller tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers