Northumberland OPP looking for missing Campbellford man last seen on Dec. 2

Northumberland OPP are seeking the public’s assistance following reports of a missing resident from Campbellford.

Steven Allen Miller, 49, was last seen in the village on Dec. 2. Campbellford, in the Municipality of Trent Hills, is located about 50 km southeast of Peterborough.

OPP issued an alert on Saturday about Miller who is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall with short grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing plaid PJ pants and black shoes.

Police say he uses crutches to walk. It is also possible he is using an orange mountain bike as transportation or to assist with walking.

Anyone having had contact with Miller, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

OPP Const. Robert Simpson said Miller was still reported as missing as of 3:20 p.m. Monday in an email to Global News.