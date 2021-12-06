Woman charged with criminal negligence for ATV death of six-year-old girl in N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old woman from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, N.B, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection with an all-terrain vehicle crash in the community last year.

The Neguac RCMP responded on Nov. 30, 2020 to a single-vehicle crash outside a home on Grattan Road, they said in a release.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when an ATV hit a tree and rolled over,” the RCMP said.

2:11 N.B. sees increase in ATV and motocross bike sales N.B. sees increase in ATV and motocross bike sales – Jul 28, 2020

A six-year-old girl who was riding on the ATV was transported to hospital with serious injuries. She was later air-lifted to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax where she later died.

Story continues below advertisement

A 24-year-old woman and a nine-year-old girl, also on the ATV at the time of the crash, suffered minor injuries, said police.

On Nov.1, 2021, Keisha Renee Herrell was charged with criminal negligence causing death. She was issued a summons to appear in Miramichi provincial court on Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.