Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Strong winds in Hamilton, southern Ontario up to 80 km/h Monday, says Environment Canada

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 9:20 am
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement alerting residents of expected strong wind gusts in southern Ontario on Monday night. View image in full screen
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement alerting residents of expected strong wind gusts in southern Ontario on Monday night. Global News

Canada’s weather agency says strong winds are expected across Hamilton and right through Niagara Region on Monday night.

In a statement, Environment Canada says the gusts will “strengthen” as the day progresses to about 70 to 80 kilometres per hour before gradually easing around midnight.

Read more: Windsor-Essex health unit reinstates tougher COVID-19 measures amid surge of cases

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees. Power outages are possible,” the agency said in its release.

Trending Stories

The wind advisory is in effect for much of southern Ontario, including Hamilton, Burlington, Brantford, Haldimand County, Fort Erie, Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

The general forecast for those regions on Monday night includes flurries amid clouds, winds and lows around -5 C.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Travel Restrictions, Omicron & Ontario' Travel Restrictions, Omicron & Ontario
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton news tagSpecial Weather Statement tagwind in hamilton tagwind alert hamilton tagwind warning hamilton tagwind warning Niagara tagenvironmant canada tagheamilton weather tagwind warning brantford tagwind warning haldimand county tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers