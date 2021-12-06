Strong winds in Hamilton, southern Ontario up to 80 km/h Monday, says Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s weather agency says strong winds are expected across Hamilton and right through Niagara Region on Monday night.

In a statement, Environment Canada says the gusts will “strengthen” as the day progresses to about 70 to 80 kilometres per hour before gradually easing around midnight.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees. Power outages are possible,” the agency said in its release.

The wind advisory is in effect for much of southern Ontario, including Hamilton, Burlington, Brantford, Haldimand County, Fort Erie, Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

The general forecast for those regions on Monday night includes flurries amid clouds, winds and lows around -5 C.

