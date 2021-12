Send this page to someone via email

Highway 97A, just south of Sicamous, has re-opened. The highway has been closed since Friday, when large boulders tumbled onto the road.

According to DriveBC, an assessment was completed and the rocks between Davidson Drive and the Mara Lake rest area have been cleared.

DriveBC is reminding drivers to “drive with care and to the conditions.”

✅OPEN – #BCHwy97A The rocks on the road between Davidson Dr and Mara Lake Rest Area, 5km South of #Sicamous have been cleared. Please drive with care and to conditions. #SalmonArm #Enderby — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 5, 2021