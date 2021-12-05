SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Quebec reports 1,256 new cases, one new death, 819 active outbreaks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2021 12:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Global National: Dec. 4' Global National: Dec. 4
WATCH: Global National: Dec. 4

Quebec is reporting 1,256 new COVID-19 cases today and one further death attributed to the virus.

The Health Department says there are 819 active outbreaks in the province.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It also notes that 219 people are hospitalized, a drop of six, including 59 people listed in intensive care, a decrease of one patient.

READ MORE: COVID-19 vaccine tracker: How many Canadians are vaccinated?

The seven-day average for new cases is 1,144.

The Health Department says 86 per cent of residents five and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

About 81 per cent have two doses, and four per cent have their third.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec tagMontreal tagVaccine tagquebec covid tagcovid Quebec tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers