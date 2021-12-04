Calgary Flames win over Anaheim Ducks in shootout

Send this page to someone via email

Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk scored in the shootout and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Friday night.

View image in full screen Calgary Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk, top, scores against Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson during the shootout in an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. The Flames won 4-3. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist for the Pacific Division-leading Flames, who are 6-0-2 in their last eight on the road.

Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm also had goals for Calgary in regulation and Dan Vladar stopped 31 shots.

View image in full screen Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar stops a shot by Anaheim Ducks’ Trevor Zegras during the shootout in an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. The Flames won 4-3. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Ducks trailed 3-1 in the second period before rallying back. Rickard Rakell scored with 36 seconds remaining in the period on a slap shot and Vinni Lettieri evened it 2:04 into the third with a one-timer from the left faceoff circle off Trevor Zegras’ pass.

Sonny Milano also had a goal for Anaheim and John Gibson made 33 saves. Milano’s goal ended Vladar’s shutout streak at 140:54. Vladar, who is the Flames’ backup goalie, came into the game with a 1.57 goals-against average and .946 save percentage.

Monahan had his first multi-point game since Nov. 14 at Ottawa. After Milano opened the scoring 54 seconds into the second with a tip-in, Monahan fed a perfect pass to Coleman in front of the net to tie it three minutes later.

View image in full screen Calgary Flames’ Sean Monahan, center, celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Later in the period, Monahan snapped a 12-game drought and gave Calgary a 3-1 lead with 4:50 remaining when Trevor Lewis found him alone in front of the net. It was Monahan’s 207th career goal with the Flames, which moved him into seventh place in franchise history.

The Flames took advantage of a Ducks turnover midway through the second to take a 2-1 lead when Lindholm had a give-and-go goal after taking the pass from Gaudreau.