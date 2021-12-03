COVID-19: HPE health unit warns of possible exposure at The Duke Pub in Belleville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (HPEPH) is advising individuals who attended The Duke Pub in Belleville, Ont., on Nov. 28 and Nov. 30 that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to a statement released by HPEPH Friday, the health unit is “in the process of investigating a case of COVID-19 that was present at the pub on these dates.”

Anyone who attended the pub on either of the two days is advised to monitor for COVID symptoms and isolate if any develop.

“There has been a very concerning increase in COVID-19 cases in our region and this puts the entire community at risk,” says Acting HPEPH Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ethan Toumishey. “While proof of vaccination does help to reduce the potential risk to the individuals who were at The Duke Pub, anyone who was there on November 28 and November 30 should closely monitor for symptoms and if symptoms develop they should isolate immediately and only leave isolation to seek testing or urgent medical care.”

Story continues below advertisement

Toumishey is urging anyone in the community who is unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or eligible for a booster dose to get their shot as soon as possible.

“Vaccination is the single best thing residents can do to protect themselves from COVID-19,” he says.

While HPEPH does not typically disclose the location of COVID-19 cases in order to protect individuals’ privacy, the health unit says it is disclosing the information “to meet public health objectives such as prompt notification of potential contacts and reducing the risk of further transmission.”

HPEPH is in the process of connecting with high-risk contacts related to this case. All high-risk contacts will be instructed by HPEPH to self-isolate immediately and to get tested.

Advertisement