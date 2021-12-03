Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Wild week will end with snow, sub-zero temperatures

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 2:51 pm
After record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday, the Okanagan forecast will see a return to seasonal values, including four to seven centimetres of projected snow beginning Friday night. View image in full screen
After record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday, the Okanagan forecast will see a return to seasonal values, including four to seven centimetres of projected snow beginning Friday night. Global News / Skytracker

Balmy and warm one day to sub-zero temperatures and snow the next — it’s been a wild week, weather-wise, in the Okanagan, with record-breaking temperatures set across the valley on Wednesday, including 22.5 C in Penticton.

However, cold air has been filtering into the region since Thursday, and Friday’s high will reach just 4 or 5 C, with the overnight low dropping to -3 C, along with projected snow.

Read more: Okanagan weather — Damp end to November, warm start to December

Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan is projecting four to seven centimetres of overnight snow in the Okanagan, with snow starting in the early hours and falling steadily through Saturday morning.

The snow is projected to ease in the afternoon before tapering off Saturday night.

Story continues below advertisement

The plume of moisture is coming with an area of low pressure that’s moving inland from the coast of Washington state.

Friday will also see winds of up to 15 kilometres per hour, and a wind chill near -5.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: December 2' Kelowna Weather Forecast: December 2
Kelowna Weather Forecast: December 2

For Saturday, the high will be 0 C, with the mercury falling to -7 C overnight under cloudy skies, along with winds of 20 kilometres per hour.

Read more: Princeton dodges flooding bullet, but water overwhelms local highway

Sunday’s forecast will be a mix of sun and cloud, a high of 0 C and a low of -6 C, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries.

Monday will be cloudy, with a high of -1 C and a low of -7 C.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 2' B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 2
B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 2
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagVernon tagWeather tagpenticton tagsouth okanagan tagNorth Okanagan tagokanagan weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers