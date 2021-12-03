Charges upgraded for suspects in west Hamilton shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of suspects in a late November shooting incident on Hamilton’s west side have seen their charges upgraded, according to police.

The incident on Nov. 25 involved a 22-year-old man discovered by emergency crews with non-life-threatening injuries at Old Guelph and York roads just after 9:30 a.m.

Hamilton paramedics say the injured man was in serious but stable condition as a result of wounds consistent with those from a firearm.

A 31-year-old Hamilton man is now facing eight charges, including assault with a weapon and attempting to cause death.

Another Hamilton man, 32, is facing four charges, including aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent to injure.

Combined the two are facing 12 charges. The pair initially had eight offences between them.

Detectives say the accused and the injured man know each other and believe the incident was targeted.

The investigation remains ongoing.