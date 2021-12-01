Menu

Money

Salvation Army won’t ‘staff’ Christmas kettles in Kingston, Ont. this year

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 8:46 pm
Salvation Army won’t ‘staff’ Christmas kettles in Kingston, Ont. this year - image View image in full screen
Andrew Cromwell/Global News

The Salvation Army has decided not to “staff” the familiar red Christmas kettles this holiday season.

Officials list a couple of reasons, including rising COVID-19 cases in the Kingston area and the safety of their volunteers who normally stand by the kettles.

Read more: KFL&A reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, 304 active

“We have set a goal recently with our budget for this year to raise in the area of $320,000,” says Major Larry Bridger of the Salvation Army Kingston Citadel CO.

“That’s a lofty goal, we realize, in the midst of a pandemic and we thought that maybe with the kettles out we could at least come close to that.”

Bridger says that it will be a real challenge to come anywhere near this year’s goal, as the kettles are not yet out.

However, the Salvation Army will continue with their contactless “tap machines” to collect donations.

Click to play video: 'Salvation’s Army Kettle Campaign kick-off' Salvation’s Army Kettle Campaign kick-off
Salvation’s Army Kettle Campaign kick-off – Nov 19, 2021
