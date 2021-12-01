Salvation Army won’t ‘staff’ Christmas kettles in Kingston, Ont. this year

Send this page to someone via email

The Salvation Army has decided not to “staff” the familiar red Christmas kettles this holiday season.

Officials list a couple of reasons, including rising COVID-19 cases in the Kingston area and the safety of their volunteers who normally stand by the kettles.

“We have set a goal recently with our budget for this year to raise in the area of $320,000,” says Major Larry Bridger of the Salvation Army Kingston Citadel CO.

“That’s a lofty goal, we realize, in the midst of a pandemic and we thought that maybe with the kettles out we could at least come close to that.”

Bridger says that it will be a real challenge to come anywhere near this year’s goal, as the kettles are not yet out.

However, the Salvation Army will continue with their contactless “tap machines” to collect donations.

