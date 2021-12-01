Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vernon resident arrested, facing 7 robbery charges that spanned Okanagan Valley: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 8:26 pm
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
An online court search listed Vernon, West Kelowna, Penticton, Okanagan Falls, Oliver and Osoyoos as to where the alleged robberies took place. Global News

A Vernon, B.C., resident is facing seven counts of robbery, say police, following a lengthy investigation that spanned the Okanagan Valley.

RCMP say from Vernon to Osoyoos, several robberies took place from Oct. 18 to Nov. 14

“Prolific offender management teams from both Penticton and Vernon, along with West Kelowna’s general investigation section, conducted a joint investigation,” said RCMP.

“This resulted in the identification and arrest of Shawn Lamouroux, a 37-year-old Vernon resident.”

Read more: B.C. artist in disbelief after 46 paintings, hundreds of custom ties stolen

Police say Lamouroux was arrested on Nov. 18, with the B.C. Prosecution Service approving the seven counts of robbery.

He’s been remanded into custody until his next court date, Dec. 15 in Penticton.

Story continues below advertisement

An online court search list Vernon, West Kelowna, Penticton, Okanagan Falls, Oliver and Osoyoos as to where the alleged robberies took place.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Calgary police concerned with increasingly violent pharmacy robberies' Calgary police concerned with increasingly violent pharmacy robberies
Calgary police concerned with increasingly violent pharmacy robberies

“With our local detachments’ specialized sections working together on these files, a suspect was quickly identified and within days an arrest was able to be made,” said Const. James Grandy.

“This is another example of the dedication our officers have in keeping our communities safe.”

If you have any information about this or any other criminal offence, you are asked to contact your local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Rash of violent robberies prompt Calgary cannabis stores to ramp up security' Rash of violent robberies prompt Calgary cannabis stores to ramp up security
Rash of violent robberies prompt Calgary cannabis stores to ramp up security
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagVernon tagpenticton tagRobbery tagWest Kelowna tagsouth okanagan tagNorth Okanagan tagoliver tagosoyoos tagOkanagan Falls tagmultiple robberies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers