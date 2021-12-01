Vernon resident arrested, facing 7 robbery charges that spanned Okanagan Valley: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Vernon, B.C., resident is facing seven counts of robbery, say police, following a lengthy investigation that spanned the Okanagan Valley.

RCMP say from Vernon to Osoyoos, several robberies took place from Oct. 18 to Nov. 14

“Prolific offender management teams from both Penticton and Vernon, along with West Kelowna’s general investigation section, conducted a joint investigation,” said RCMP.

“This resulted in the identification and arrest of Shawn Lamouroux, a 37-year-old Vernon resident.”

Police say Lamouroux was arrested on Nov. 18, with the B.C. Prosecution Service approving the seven counts of robbery.

He’s been remanded into custody until his next court date, Dec. 15 in Penticton.

An online court search list Vernon, West Kelowna, Penticton, Okanagan Falls, Oliver and Osoyoos as to where the alleged robberies took place.

“With our local detachments’ specialized sections working together on these files, a suspect was quickly identified and within days an arrest was able to be made,” said Const. James Grandy.

“This is another example of the dedication our officers have in keeping our communities safe.”

If you have any information about this or any other criminal offence, you are asked to contact your local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

