Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 arrested, Niagara police seeking 5th culprit after armed robbery, stabbing in Fort Erie

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 2:56 pm
Niagara Regional Police say two people were robbed at gunpoint after leaving a Fort Erie bar on Nov. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say two people were robbed at gunpoint after leaving a Fort Erie bar on Nov. 29, 2021. Don Mitchell / Global News

Four people have been charged and police are seeking another suspect following an armed robbery and stabbing in Fort Erie, Ont., Monday night.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say the victims had been at a local bar when they accepted a ride to Niagara Falls from an acquaintance.

The two were unexpectedly robbed and assaulted after the driver pulled over into a parking lot along the Niagara Parkway near Thompson Road.

“Waiting in the parking lot was four persons,” NRPS said in a release. “While in the parking lot a male suspect pointed a firearm at the victims and demanded money. The male victim was struck with the firearm and physically beaten.”

Read more: UPDATE: SIU investigating injury tied to arrest made during Hamilton central station protest

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say the two victims were then driven to Lundy’s Lane and Kalar Road in Niagara Falls and told to exit the vehicle.

The two went to a local hospital since the male victim had also been stabbed multiple times during the robbery.

Four of the five alleged perpetrators were located and arrested on Tuesday – three from Fort Erie and another with no fixed address.

Trending Stories

All were charged with armed robbery while a 42-year-old man is facing an additional aggravated assault charge and a 51-year-old is accused of pointing a firearm.

The suspect NRPS are still seeking is described as five-foot-eight in height with a heavy build, short brown hair and blue eyes.

He has tattoos on his neck, right arm and left arm.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ontario government recovered none of $210 million paid to ineligible recipients in COVID-19 benefits: AG report' Ontario government recovered none of $210 million paid to ineligible recipients in COVID-19 benefits: AG report
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagRobbery tagArmed Robbery tagNiagara Regional Police tagNiagara tagNiagara Falls tagNiagara news tagFort Erie tagNiagara Falls news tagNiagara crime tagfort erie news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers