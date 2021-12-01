4 arrested, Niagara police seeking 5th culprit after armed robbery, stabbing in Fort Erie

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been charged and police are seeking another suspect following an armed robbery and stabbing in Fort Erie, Ont., Monday night.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say the victims had been at a local bar when they accepted a ride to Niagara Falls from an acquaintance.

The two were unexpectedly robbed and assaulted after the driver pulled over into a parking lot along the Niagara Parkway near Thompson Road.

“Waiting in the parking lot was four persons,” NRPS said in a release. “While in the parking lot a male suspect pointed a firearm at the victims and demanded money. The male victim was struck with the firearm and physically beaten.”

Investigators say the two victims were then driven to Lundy’s Lane and Kalar Road in Niagara Falls and told to exit the vehicle.

The two went to a local hospital since the male victim had also been stabbed multiple times during the robbery.

Four of the five alleged perpetrators were located and arrested on Tuesday – three from Fort Erie and another with no fixed address.

All were charged with armed robbery while a 42-year-old man is facing an additional aggravated assault charge and a 51-year-old is accused of pointing a firearm.

The suspect NRPS are still seeking is described as five-foot-eight in height with a heavy build, short brown hair and blue eyes.

He has tattoos on his neck, right arm and left arm.

