Police dog helps Manitoba RCMP track down sawed-off shotgun

A police dog named Jolt played a key role in finding a hidden weapon on Dakota Tipi First Nation, Manitoba RCMP said.
Officers were called to the First Nation around 9:15 p.m. Friday after a report of an armed man outside a business, who had allegedly pointed a sawed-off rifle at another person before taking off.
RCMP took a 29-year-old Portage la Prairie man into custody without incident, but the weapon was nowhere to be found.
A short while later, Jolt and the RCMP’s police dog services tracked down the weapon, which had been hidden on an adjacent property.
The suspect faces charges of pointing a firearm, possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing a weapon dangerous to the public, and carrying a concealed weapon, with additional charges expected, police said.
