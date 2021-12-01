Menu

Crime

Police dog helps Manitoba RCMP track down sawed-off shotgun

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 1:08 pm
Police dog Jolt. View image in full screen
Police dog Jolt. RCMP Manitoba

A police dog named Jolt played a key role in finding a hidden weapon on Dakota Tipi First Nation, Manitoba RCMP said.

Officers were called to the First Nation around 9:15 p.m. Friday after a report of an armed man outside a business, who had allegedly pointed a sawed-off rifle at another person before taking off.

RCMP took a 29-year-old Portage la Prairie man into custody without incident, but the weapon was nowhere to be found.

The weapon found by the RCMP’s police dog service. View image in full screen
The weapon found by the RCMP’s police dog service. RCMP Manitoba

Read more: Manitoba RCMP convince shotgun-toting man to leave house peacefully

A short while later, Jolt and the RCMP’s police dog services tracked down the weapon, which had been hidden on an adjacent property.

The suspect faces charges of pointing a firearm, possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing a weapon dangerous to the public, and carrying a concealed weapon, with additional charges expected, police said.

