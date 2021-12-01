Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by SUV near Bloor West Village

A 65-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by an SUV near Bloor West Village Tuesday evening, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a pedestrian struck on Jane Street at Humberview Road just after 5:20 p.m.
Police said a 58-year-old man was driving a Subaru SUV north on Jane Street when he turned left on Humberview and struck a man who had begun to cross the road.
Investigators said the pedestrian was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
The driver remained on scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers Anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
