Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by SUV near Bloor West Village

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 10:45 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 65-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by an SUV near Bloor West Village Tuesday evening, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a pedestrian struck on Jane Street at Humberview Road just after 5:20 p.m.

Police said a 58-year-old man was driving a Subaru SUV north on Jane Street when he turned left on Humberview and struck a man who had begun to cross the road.

Investigators said the pedestrian was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Trending Stories

The driver remained on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers Anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagPedestrian Struck tagToronto Pedestrian Struck tagJane Street tagHumberview Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers