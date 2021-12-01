COVID-19: HKPR reports 35 active cases; outbreaks at Brighton farm, Minden school bus route

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

Six of the new cases were reported in Northumberland County, three in the City of Kawartha Lakes and two in Haliburton County.

The number of active cases increased to 35, up from 31 reported on Monday and 22 reported on Friday (no updates on issued on Tuesdays). There are 16 active cases in the Kawarthas (up two), 15 in Northumberland County (two more) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged). A month ago on Nov. 1, there were six active cases reported in the health unit’s jurisdiction.

Other COVID-19 data reported by the health unit on Wednesday:

Outbreaks: Three active. The health unit on Wednesday noted outbreaks were declared on Nov. 26 at Lid-Steer Farms in Brighton and with school bus No. 32 in Minden. Case specifics have not been made available. The outbreak at Campbellford Memorial Hospital remains active. Declared on Nov. 24, there are now seven patient cases — one more since initially declared. Since the pandemic was declared the health unit has dealt with 77 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 13 at workplaces, 11 at congregate settings, 12 at community settings, nine at schools and two at a hospital.

2,473 — six more since Monday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 96.1 per cent of the 2,571 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Variant cases: 980 — five more since Monday’s update. Overall, there have been 542 variant cases in the Kawarthas (three more), 382 in Northumberland County (two more) and 56 in Haliburton County (unchanged).

980 — five more since Monday’s update. Overall, there have been 542 variant cases in the Kawarthas (three more), 382 in Northumberland County (two more) and 56 in Haliburton County (unchanged). High-risk contacts: 174 — up from 161 reported on Monday. The health unit notes seven of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data.

174 — up from 161 reported on Monday. The health unit notes seven of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data. Hospitalized cases to date: 97 — one more since Monday. There is currently one hospitalized case (no ICU admissions). Since the pandemic began, there have been 54 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 39 in Northumberland County (unchanged) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged).

97 — one more since Monday. There is currently one hospitalized case (no ICU admissions). Since the pandemic began, there have been 54 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 39 in Northumberland County (unchanged) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged). Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. COVID-19 tests: 243,449 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began — an additional 575 tests since Monday’s update.

School boards reported the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Vaccination

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate on Mondays. The latest data can be found in this Nov. 29 article.

HKPR’s vaccination clinics will also include appointments for children ages five to 11. Appointments can be made via the provincial booking system.

To help answer questions about child vaccinations, the health unit is teaming up with local primary care providers to offer a virtual panel discussion, “Fast Facts on COVID-19 Vacs for Kids.”

The virtual event will be streamed live Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., on the health unit’s YouTube channel and will be available after the meeting too.

Panel participants include the health unit’s medical officer of health Dr. Natalie Bocking; Dr. Sheila Mae Young, family physician in the City of Kawartha Lakes (moderator); Dr. Emma Smith, family physician with Northumberland Family Health Team; and Brooke Mountney, HKPR public health nurse.

Visit the health unit’s website for information on how to view the session and pre-submit questions.

Ontario’s Go-Vaxx mobile vaccine bus will be at the Haliburton County Visitor’s Centre in Haliburton (7 York St.) on Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. First, second and third doses (if eligible) will be available. An appointment is not needed, but the Ontario health card is required.

COVID-19 clinics for urban Indigenous peoples & their household members age 5+ are coming to @HaliburtonCty & @TownofCobourg! If this applies to you, please be sure to book your appointment by 1pm on December 2. pic.twitter.com/luXzsJ6S4l — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) November 29, 2021

