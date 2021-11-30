London’s Grand Theatre reopens for holiday spectacular following pandemic closures

Send this page to someone via email

After nearly two years of being closed due to renovations and the COVID-19 pandemic, London’s Grand Theatre is ready to reopen for the holiday season.

The Grand Theatre’s official holiday production, titled Home for the Holidays, will be patrons’ first look back into the heart of the Forest City’s theatrical community after a top-to-bottom renovation costing $9.5 million.

“Every day I am filled with gratitude because I have not been able to do this for two years, so every time I go into the rehearsal hall and see actors and singers I think I am a lucky human being,” said the theatre’s artistic director, Dennis Garnhum.

“The feeling of being back into the live event with the audience listening, responding, laughing, crying and cheering, that’s really what we celebrate the most, and that’s why live theatre exists — for people to come together. That’s the real magic.”

The festive show will be the first of many productions Londoners can look forward to seeing this season.

View image in full screen The Grand Theatre’s official holiday production, titled Home for the Holidays cast practicing. Nov. 30, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

View image in full screen The Grand Theatre’s official holiday production, titled Home for the Holidays cast practicing ahead of opening night. Nov. 30, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

The show has a medley of songs representing the different holidays this time of year.

“We have songs of the season to celebrate what we love to do the best and the most of the holiday season, which is coming together as a family, as friends, and celebrate the notion of home,” Garnhum said.

The Grand Theatre’s Home for the Holidays will officially premier on Friday night and run until Christmas Eve. The show will have a mix of 27 different songs to honour the many different holidays that happen this time of year. @AM980News @thegrandlondon #ldnont pic.twitter.com/6IDZXzxUzZ — Sawyer Bogdan (@sleebogdan) November 30, 2021

Actor Justin Eddy, who first made his debut at the Grand in 2010 when he was 11 years old, said it’s great to be back.

“It feels very rewarding to be back at the Grand and see how everyone is shifting and pivoting to make things work,” Eddy said.

“What I hope people take away from this performance is everyone’s relationship to home and holidays is very specific and they should celebrate that in whatever way they can.”

The show will run from Friday until Christmas Eve with more in-person productions slated to debut in the new year.

Those seeking more information about the theatre’s latest productions can find all the information on its website.

