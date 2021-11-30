SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

London’s Grand Theatre reopens for holiday spectacular following pandemic closures

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 6:51 pm
The Grand Theatre’s official holiday production, titled Home for the Holidays cast. Nov. 30, 2021. View image in full screen
The Grand Theatre’s official holiday production, titled Home for the Holidays cast. Nov. 30, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

After nearly two years of being closed due to renovations and the COVID-19 pandemic, London’s Grand Theatre is ready to reopen for the holiday season.

The Grand Theatre’s official holiday production, titled Home for the Holidays, will be patrons’ first look back into the heart of the Forest City’s theatrical community after a top-to-bottom renovation costing $9.5 million.

Read more: Ontario government lifts COVID capacity limits for bars, restaurants, gyms

“Every day I am filled with gratitude because I have not been able to do this for two years, so every time I go into the rehearsal hall and see actors and singers I think I am a lucky human being,” said the theatre’s artistic director, Dennis Garnhum.

“The feeling of being back into the live event with the audience listening, responding, laughing, crying and cheering, that’s really what we celebrate the most, and that’s why live theatre exists — for people to come together. That’s the real magic.”

Story continues below advertisement

The festive show will be the first of many productions Londoners can look forward to seeing this season.

The Grand Theatre’s official holiday production, titled Home for the Holidays cast practicing. Nov. 30, 2021 View image in full screen
The Grand Theatre’s official holiday production, titled Home for the Holidays cast practicing. Nov. 30, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
The Grand Theatre’s official holiday production, titled Home for the Holidays cast practicing ahead of opening night. Nov. 30, 2021 View image in full screen
The Grand Theatre’s official holiday production, titled Home for the Holidays cast practicing ahead of opening night. Nov. 30, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

The show has a medley of songs representing the different holidays this time of year.

Trending Stories

“We have songs of the season to celebrate what we love to do the best and the most of the holiday season, which is coming together as a family, as friends, and celebrate the notion of home,” Garnhum said.

Story continues below advertisement

Actor Justin Eddy, who first made his debut at the Grand in 2010 when he was 11 years old, said it’s great to be back.

“It feels very rewarding to be back at the Grand and see how everyone is shifting and pivoting to make things work,” Eddy said.

“What I hope people take away from this performance is everyone’s relationship to home and holidays is very specific and they should celebrate that in whatever way they can.”

Read more: Live theatre, concerts organizations urge clarity from Ontario on reopening

The show will run from Friday until Christmas Eve with more in-person productions slated to debut in the new year.

Story continues below advertisement

Those seeking more information about the theatre’s latest productions can find all the information on its website.

