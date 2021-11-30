Investigation into thefts from vehicles, property leads to 5 arrests: Cobourg police

Send this page to someone via email

Five people have been arrested in connection to dozens of thefts from vehicles and property that occurred in the Town of Cobourg this fall.

Since October, the Cobourg Police Service have responded to 53 reports of thefts from vehicles. In 10 of the incidents, a window was smashed to gain access to the vehicle.

The extensive investigation, which included accessing dash camera and home surveillance video footage and increasing awareness of the Lock it or Lose it Program, led to identifying the suspects.

Lindsey Turland, 34, Michael Berryman, 27, Bradley Bridges, 37, Tiffany Dohery-Bowen, 35, and Bradley Grundy, 52, all of Cobourg, have been arrested.

A breakdown of the charges:

Turland was charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime. Turland was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

Berryman was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, mischief under $5,000, enter when entry prohibited and failure to comply with a probation order. He was released and is to appear in court in December.

Bridges was charged with theft under $5,000, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, two counts each of unauthorized use of a credit card and fraud under $5,000. He was released on an undertaking for a court appearance in December.

Dohery-Bowen was charged with theft under $5,000, three counts of trespass at night, one count each of assault with attempt to resist arrest and failure to leave a premises as directed. She appeared in court and released with a future court date.

Grundy was charged with two counts of mischief and one count of entering a premises when prohibited. He was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

Warrants have been issued for Ryan Benson, 35 and Patrick Basinger, 40, both of Port Hope, in connection to thefts from vehicles.

Police say their investigation remains ongoing.