Crash on Highway 38 near Kingston, Ont. sends one to hospital

Kingston police, Fire and Rescue and paramedics responded to two separate but related crashes on Highway 38 at McIvar Road at around 11:30 Monday night.

Police said a pickup truck traveling northbound lost control, struck the guardrail, became airborne and then ‘launched down’ the embankment.

The driver was able to free himself from the wreck and return to the roadway, authorities said.

According to police, once officers arrived at the scene, the driver gave a breath sample and was charged with being approximately two times over the legal limit.

He was arrested but was first sent to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the damaged guardrail left sticking out into the road was then struck by a sedan. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

The roadway was closed while police investigated. It has since reopened.

