Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Crash on Highway 38 near Kingston, Ont. sends one to hospital

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 12:49 pm
Kingston Police are investigating a crash that happened Monday night on Highway 38 near McIvar road in Kingston. View image in full screen
Kingston Police are investigating a crash that happened Monday night on Highway 38 near McIvar road in Kingston. Kingston Police

Kingston police, Fire and Rescue and paramedics responded to two separate but related crashes on Highway 38 at McIvar Road at around 11:30 Monday night.

Police said a pickup truck traveling northbound lost control, struck the guardrail, became airborne and then ‘launched down’ the embankment.

The driver was able to free himself from the wreck and return to the roadway, authorities said.

Read more: Man sent to hospital after crashing vehicle into Frulact building: Kingston police

According to police, once officers arrived at the scene, the driver gave a breath sample and was charged with being approximately two times over the legal limit.

Trending Stories

He was arrested but was first sent to hospital for treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the damaged guardrail left sticking out into the road was then struck by a sedan. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

The roadway was closed while police investigated. It has since reopened.

Click to play video: '2 dead in multi-transport-truck collision in Kingston, police say' 2 dead in multi-transport-truck collision in Kingston, police say
2 dead in multi-transport-truck collision in Kingston, police say – Oct 13, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagKingston Police tagKingston Crash tagman sent to hospital tagcrash man sent to hospital taghighway 38 crash taghighway 38 mcivar road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers