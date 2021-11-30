Kingston’s Clothes For Kids campaign sees another successful year

Send this page to someone via email

Just in time for the first snowfall of the season, hundreds of snowsuits were delivered Monday as part of Corus Entertainment Kingston’s “Clothes for Kids” campaign.

The snowsuits for children were delivered to Molly Brant Public School on Monday morning.

Molly Brant is the pickup location for all schools within the Limestone District School board in Kingston.

The campaign is providing 1,400 snowsuits to local children in the Kingston area this year — that’s more than 300 received in previous years.

However, organizers say just because the snowsuits have started to be delivered doesn’t mean the fundraising campaign is over.

“The suits are delivered but we still have to finish paying for them,” said Peter Mayhew, sales manager with Corus Entertainment Kingston.

“So anytime that you want to drop into any KCCU, into the Cataraqui Centre, or into our studios or onto our site on gofundme, make a $65 donation and you’ll buy one of these suites.

“We really encourage the public to help out again this year. We need a little more help than we have in the past,” he added.