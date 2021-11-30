Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston’s Clothes For Kids campaign sees another successful year

By Jonna Semple Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 10:35 am
Volunteers help unload boxes of winter jackets donated to Corus Kingston's Clothes for Kids. View image in full screen
Volunteers help unload boxes of winter jackets donated to Corus Kingston's Clothes for Kids. Jonna Semple / Global News

Just in time for the first snowfall of the season, hundreds of snowsuits were delivered Monday as part of Corus Entertainment Kingston’s “Clothes for Kids” campaign.

The snowsuits for children were delivered to Molly Brant Public School on Monday morning.

Read more: Corus Kingston’s Clothes for Kids campaign scores another touchdown

Molly Brant is the pickup location for all schools within the Limestone District School board in Kingston.

The campaign is providing 1,400 snowsuits to local children in the Kingston area this year — that’s more than 300 received in previous years.

However, organizers say just because the snowsuits have started to be delivered doesn’t mean the fundraising campaign is over.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'GTA sees first snowfall of the season' GTA sees first snowfall of the season
GTA sees first snowfall of the season

“The suits are delivered but we still have to finish paying for them,” said Peter Mayhew, sales manager with Corus Entertainment Kingston.

“So anytime that you want to drop into any KCCU, into the Cataraqui Centre, or into our studios or onto our site on gofundme, make a $65 donation and you’ll buy one of these suites.

“We really encourage the public to help out again this year. We need a little more help than we have in the past,” he added.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Clothes For Kids tagClothes for Kids Kingston tagCorus Entertainment Kingston tagCorus Entertainment Kingston Clothes for Kids tagDonate snowsuits kingston tagdonate winter clothes kingston tagSnowsuits for kids tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers