Crime

Women charged after senior citizen stabbed in downtown Vancouver

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 9:02 pm
The northwest entrance to the International Village mall. View image in full screen
The northwest entrance to the International Village mall. Credit: CBRE

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing a senior citizen in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside last month.

Danica Crystal Corke was charged with one count of causing bodily harm, Vancouver police said Monday, after an independent review of evidence by the B.C. Prosecution Service.

The 71-year-old victim suffered a broken arm in the Oct. 23 attack and required hospitalization.

Read more: Teen allegedly stabs woman and dog at Vancouver SkyTrain station

She was walking near International Village at Abbott and Pender streets when police believe the suspect confronted her, “yelling and screaming,” before assaulting her.

“When people come forward to report crimes, we often have success in holding offenders accountable,” said Sgt. Steve Addison in a Monday news release.

“Because this victim called police quickly, our officers were able to gather key evidence that led the identification and arrest of a suspect.”

Click to play video: 'Woman accused of impersonating nurse at B.C. Woman’s Hospital' Woman accused of impersonating nurse at B.C. Woman’s Hospital
Woman accused of impersonating nurse at B.C. Woman’s Hospital
