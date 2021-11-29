Manitoba RCMP arrest man after forcible confinement at hospital in The Pas

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old is in custody after an incident at St. Anthony’s Hospital in the Pas, where an employee was held against his will by an armed suspect.

RCMP said they were called to the hospital around 9 p.m. Friday, after a report of an agitated man inside. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect fled, police said, and after a short foot chase he was arrested.

Police seized a weapon, a stolen ID pass, and a key to the hospital’s narcotics room. According to their investigation, the suspect was holding the victim so he could get access to secure rooms in the hospital.

The victim, 17, wasn’t physically hurt in the ordeal.

The accused faces a long list of charges, including forcible confinement, resisting a peace officer, assault with a weapon, breaking and entering with intent, robbery with an offensive weapon, uttering threats, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000, mischief, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said he was also wanted on unrelated warrants for assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with probation.

