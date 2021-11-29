Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

December 4 – Design Jewellers

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted November 29, 2021 3:21 pm
December 4 – Design Jewellers - image View image in full screen

It’s time to pose the question, but where can you find a ring as unique and memorable as they are?

Design Jewellers.  Knowledge and expertise to ensure you discover the perfect ring and diamond. Showcased in a top quality, in house crafted, custom setting. Plus, Design Jewellers will meet or beat any online deal of equal content and provides a 10 year cost free guarantee.  Design Jewellers — quality custom work to fit your taste AND budget.
Call 780-489-0079 to reserve your appointment today.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
630 CHED Talk to the Experts tag630 CHED Design Jewellers tag630 ched jewellers tagDesign Jewellers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers