11 deaths reported in Manitoba’s latest COVID-19 numbers

Eleven more Manitobans have died from COVID-19 and 86 new cases were reported Monday.

Although no cases of the Omicron variant have been found in Manitoba, provincial officials say they’re continuing to monitor the situation and work with their federal counterparts to combat coronavirus variants.

Of the deaths announced Monday, three were in the Winnipeg region (two women in their 60s and a woman in her 80s), five in Southern Health (two men and three women, ranging in age from their 60s to 90s), two in the Prairie Mountain region (a woman in her 90s, linked to the outbreak at Russell personal care home, and a woman in her 70s), and one in the Northern region (a woman in her 60s).

The five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 5.1 per cent across the province, 2.7 per cent in Winnipeg.

Among the new cases reported Monday, 40 are people who were not fully vaccinated. More than half of those are in the Southern Health region, with 21 of its 30 cases among individuals who weren’t fully vaccinated.

The Winnipeg region reported 30 new cases, with nine of those among those who weren’t fully vaccinated.

There are currently 25 intensive care COVID-19 patients in Manitoba — 19 with active COVID-19, and six that are no longer infectious but need critical care.

1:23 Manitoba kids get the COVID-19 shot Manitoba kids get the COVID-19 shot