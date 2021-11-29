Elderly Kitchener man killed, woman injured, in weekend accident in Wilmot

Waterloo Regional Police say a Kitchener man was killed and his passenger hospitalized due to a crash in Wilmot early Sunday morning.
Emergency services were called to Queen Street near Bleams Road after a single-vehicle accident was reported, police say.
Investigators discovered that a Toyota Highlander was southbound on Queen Street when the driver lost control and the SUV left the roadway and rolled into a ditch, police said.
The 74-year-old Kitchener man, who was behind the wheel, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 77-year-old Kitchener woman, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police closed the road for about five hours as they examined the scene.
The investigation continues. Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments