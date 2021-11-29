Police seek suspects in Brantford property damage investigation

Brantford police say they are seeking persons of interest in connection with multiple property damage incidents in the city’s southwest end over the last few months.
In a release on Monday, detectives revealed three incidents between late August and late November in areas around Bisset Avenue and Gillespie Drive.
The first was a vehicle fire outside a residence on Bisset Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Aug. 29, which was followed by a rock-throwing incident in which windows were smashed at a residence on Sept. 21, and another vehicle fire on Friday, Nov. 26 around 2 a.m.
Although there were no reported injuries in any of the incidents, all are considered suspicious.
Investigators have released still images from surveillance cameras of people they believe are connected to the incidents.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford police.
Comments