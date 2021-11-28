Okanagan Similkameen Neurological Society hosts 42nd annual Share a Smile telethon

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan Similkameen Neurological Society’s Child and Youth Development Centre held its 42nd annual Share a Smile Telethon on Sunday. This is the largest fundraising event for the centre and last year brought in over $100,000.

OSNS sees nearly 1,600 children a year, providing a range of programs to help children with developmental delays.

“We are an early intervention centre as well as a daycare and preschool,” said Emma Hanes, OSNS Speech Language Pathologist.

“We have a number of different disciplines under one roof. I am part of the speech language pathology department. We also have occupational and physiotherapy and family support services.”

Read more: The 40th annual Share a Smile telethon brings joy to Cherry Lane Shopping Centre

The money raised through the telethon will help support the programs at OSNS, and ensure that more families can access the services that they need.

Story continues below advertisement

“The government does play an important role in providing funding to the centre but there is an annual shortfall that we need to cover,” said Megan Windeler, OSNS Philanthropy Associate.

“That is why we do these fundraisers. They are crucial to ensuring that we can continue the important work that we do.”

The fundraiser is normally held at the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre but was broadcast from OSNS this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Performances included local artists Beamer Wigley and Kristi Neumann, as well as the Oliver School Choir and the Okanagan School of Dance.

The Telethon runs until 7 p.m. and donations are being accepted online at osns.org or over the phone.

1:56 OSNS Legacy Foundation launches with $250,000 pledge; Penticton OSNS Legacy Foundation launches with $250,000 pledge; Penticton