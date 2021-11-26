Interior Health to hold ‘whole community’ vaccine clinics in rural and remote communities

Send this page to someone via email

The Interior Health Authority (IHA) has announced it is gearing up to host what it calls “whole community” vaccine clinics in rural and remote communities.

“Early in our vaccine rollout this spring, we held immunizations clinics for people living in rural and remote communities to make it easier for people to get vaccinated right away,” said IHA’s president and CEO, Susan Brown. “We are on the way back to these communities to provide booster doses and immunization for kids who are now eligible for pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.”

The clinics will allow anyone 18 and older to get their booster dose and children, aged five to 11, to get their pediatric vaccine.

The clinics will be held in rural and remote communities right across the health region.

IHA said the clinics will begin in December.

Community members will be notified directly by Immunizations B.C. when it is time to book their appointment.

Click here for a full list of immunization clinics in the region.

In order to get an invitation to book an appointment, British Columbians must be registered provincially.

Click here if you are not yet registered or call 1-833-838-2323.

IHA said for those 12 and older who still need a first or second dose can book an appointment or drop in at a clinic.

If you are needing more information on registering and booking appointments for children aged five to 11, click here.

According to B.C. health minister Adrian Dix, 91 per cent of eligible people in the province have received their first dose of the vaccine while 87.5 per cent have received both, their first and second.

