Police investigate alleged sex assault at Hamilton Mountain business

Police say they are investigating after a lone employee was sexually assaulted at a Hamilton Mountain business last Saturday.

Investigators say the solo employee had a late-night interaction with the suspect just after midnight on Nov. 20 at a location near Fennell Avenue East and Upper Sherman Avenue.

Following the incident, the suspect fled westbound on Fennell Avenue East.

It’s believed the man police are seeking is in his mid-20s with a thin build.

He was also wearing a dark toque and jogging pants as well as a black Adidas jacket and running shoes.

It’s unknown if the victim was targeted.

Hamilton Police are appealing for the public's assistance in the identification of a sexual assault suspect. Do you know this male #HamOnt? READ MORE:https://t.co/uf7eQhKPME — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 26, 2021