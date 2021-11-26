Menu

Crime

Police investigate alleged sex assault at Hamilton Mountain business

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 12:55 pm
Don Mitchell / Global News

Police say they are investigating after a lone employee was sexually assaulted at a Hamilton Mountain business last Saturday.

Investigators say the solo employee had a late-night interaction with the suspect just after midnight on Nov. 20 at a location near Fennell Avenue East and Upper Sherman Avenue.

Following the incident, the suspect fled westbound on Fennell Avenue East.

It’s believed the man police are seeking is in his mid-20s with a thin build.

He was also wearing a dark toque and jogging pants as well as a black Adidas jacket and running shoes.

It’s unknown if the victim was targeted.

