Police seeking information after dog found dead in Mississauga with obvious signs of trauma

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they are asking for the public’s help for information around an animal cruelty investigation in Mississauga.

Police said they were called to a wooded area near Erin Centre Boulevard and Middlebury Drive on Wednesday at around 4:15 p.m. for reports of a deceased dog.

Investigators said the dog had obvious signs of trauma.

Police said they have few details regarding the dog and are working with veterinary pathologists at the University of Guelph to get more information about the cause of death for the animal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement