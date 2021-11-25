COVID-19: N.S. reports 1 death, 22 new cases as active total drops

Nova Scotia reported one death related to COVID-19 and 22 new cases on Thursday.

In a release, the province said a man in his 70s in the Central Zone has died. He is the 108th person to die from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and the 14th since Aug. 1.

“I am saddened to hear about the loss of another Nova Scotian today, especially as we are nearing what is supposed to be a joyful time of year,” said Premier Tim Houston in the release.

“I offer my deepest sympathies to the family and friends grieving. Please get fully vaccinated if you haven’t done so yet and do everything you can to help make sure not one more Nova Scotian has to mourn the loss of a loved one as a result of COVID-19.”

Of the 22 new cases, 16 are in the Central Zone, five are in the Northern Zone and one is in the Western Zone. The province continues to say there is evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and northern Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,778 tests on Wednesday.

With 24 recoveries, there are now 169 active cases of COVID-19. Seventeen people are in hospital, including five in intensive care.

No new cases have been reported at the East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home, which has been experiencing an outbreak over the last several weeks connected to a faith gathering at the end of October. So far, 32 residents and 11 staff members have tested positive and three of the infected residents have died.

Eight more schools have been notified of a COVID-19 exposure. A full list of affected schools can be found here.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 84.6 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 81.1 have received both doses.