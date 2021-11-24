Mississauga extends temporary patio program until end of 2023

Send this page to someone via email

Mississauga city council has approved an extension of the city’s temporary patio and outdoor business program until the end of 2023.

In a news release issued Wednesday, City officials said as part of the extension, most of the fees and requirements for those applying for temporary permits have been waived.

The City first introduced the bylaws last year and they were set to expire on Dec. 31. They have now been extended until Dec. 31, 2023, officials said.

“We are committed to supporting our local businesses as they continue to recover from COVID-19,” Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said in the statement.

“By extending these by-laws, I know it will help maintain the momentum Mississauga businesses have built and provide them with some certainty for the coming years.”

The patio program allows bars and restaurants to have patios in parking areas of private property, in municipal parking lots, and within municipal right-of-ways.

The outdoor business program allows for outdoor retail sales and displays, as well as outdoor recreational and entertainment establishments.

Andrew Whittemore, the City’s commissioner of planning and building, added that consultations are beginning to “work towards a permanent solution beyond 2023.”