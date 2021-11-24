SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Mississauga extends temporary patio program until end of 2023

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 4:28 pm
Mississauga city council has approved an extension to the City's temporary outdoor patio program. View image in full screen
Mississauga city council has approved an extension to the City's temporary outdoor patio program. City of Mississauga

Mississauga city council has approved an extension of the city’s temporary patio and outdoor business program until the end of 2023.

In a news release issued Wednesday, City officials said as part of the extension, most of the fees and requirements for those applying for temporary permits have been waived.

The City first introduced the bylaws last year and they were set to expire on Dec. 31. They have now been extended until Dec. 31, 2023, officials said.

“We are committed to supporting our local businesses as they continue to recover from COVID-19,” Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said in the statement.

Read more: Toronto city council approves plan to make CafeTO permanent

“By extending these by-laws, I know it will help maintain the momentum Mississauga businesses have built and provide them with some certainty for the coming years.”

Story continues below advertisement

The patio program allows bars and restaurants to have patios in parking areas of private property, in municipal parking lots, and within municipal right-of-ways.

The outdoor business program allows for outdoor retail sales and displays, as well as outdoor recreational and entertainment establishments.

Andrew Whittemore, the City’s commissioner of planning and building, added that consultations are beginning to “work towards a permanent solution beyond 2023.”

