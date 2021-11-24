Menu

Canada

Guelph police investigating report of someone with a weapon

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 2:02 pm
A Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Police in Guelph, Ont., spent Wednesday scouring the city’s Onward Willow neighbourhood after receiving a call about someone carrying a weapon.

A police spokesperson wouldn’t say the type of weapon but said the person was reportedly spotted just before 8:30 a.m. in the area of Willow Road and Bagot Street.

Read more: Guelph woman loses nearly $8,000 in Bitcoin scam, police say

“Officers have been canvassing the area but at this time have not found anything to corroborate that information,” spokesperson Scott Tracey said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who was in the area at that time or has dashcam video is asked to contact the police at 519-824-1212.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
