Guelph police investigating report of someone with a weapon

Police in Guelph, Ont., spent Wednesday scouring the city’s Onward Willow neighbourhood after receiving a call about someone carrying a weapon.

A police spokesperson wouldn’t say the type of weapon but said the person was reportedly spotted just before 8:30 a.m. in the area of Willow Road and Bagot Street.

“Officers have been canvassing the area but at this time have not found anything to corroborate that information,” spokesperson Scott Tracey said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who was in the area at that time or has dashcam video is asked to contact the police at 519-824-1212.

